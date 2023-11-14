Hofstra vs. George Washington November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) meet the Hofstra Pride (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)
- Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Warren Williams: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
George Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Hofstra vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|67th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|336th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
