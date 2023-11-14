The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) meet the Hofstra Pride (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Information

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

  • Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Warren Williams: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Hofstra vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank
67th 76.3 Points Scored 74.8 101st
336th 76.7 Points Allowed 66.4 69th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.1 229th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.7 49th
204th 12.7 Assists 14.4 81st
200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.3 36th

