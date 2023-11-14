The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) meet the Hofstra Pride (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Information

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hofstra vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 67th 76.3 Points Scored 74.8 101st 336th 76.7 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.1 229th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.7 49th 204th 12.7 Assists 14.4 81st 200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.3 36th

