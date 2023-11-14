The George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) and the Hofstra Pride (1-1) take the floor at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pride Betting Records & Stats

Last season 13 of Hofstra's games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Pride were 17-10-0 last year.

Hofstra's .630 ATS win percentage (17-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than George Washington's .500 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).

Hofstra vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 76.3 151.1 76.7 143.1 145.0 Hofstra 74.8 151.1 66.4 143.1 142.6

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride scored just 1.9 fewer points per game last year (74.8) than the Revolutionaries allowed (76.7).

When it scored more than 76.7 points last season, Hofstra went 8-3 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 14-14-0 18-10-0 Hofstra 17-10-0 13-14-0

Hofstra vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington Hofstra 11-6 Home Record 11-2 5-6 Away Record 11-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

