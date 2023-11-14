The Tuesday college basketball slate includes one game with a MAAC team in action. That matchup? The the Niagara Purple Eagles taking on the Buffalo Bulls.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Niagara Purple Eagles at Buffalo Bulls 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MAAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!