Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bridges, in his most recent game (November 12 win against the Wizards), posted 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Now let's break down Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-122)

Over 23.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114 points per game last season made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Magic conceded 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the league last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 37 22 5 2 1 0 2 3/26/2023 34 44 6 1 6 1 1 11/11/2022 38 8 4 6 2 0 0

