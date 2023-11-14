The Orlando Magic (5-4), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Barclays Center, go up against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Magic matchup.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-2.5) 219.5 -135 +110

Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Nets score 113.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 113.3 (15th in the league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

The Magic outscore opponents by four points per game (posting 110.1 points per game, 21st in league, and giving up 106.1 per contest, fourth in NBA) and have a +36 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 223.3 points per game between them, 3.8 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 219.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando is 7-2-0 ATS this year.

Nets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - Magic +40000 +10000 -

