Nets vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Orlando Magic (5-4), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Barclays Center, go up against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Magic matchup.
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nets (-2.5)
|219.5
|-135
|+110
Nets vs Magic Additional Info
Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Nets score 113.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 113.3 (15th in the league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic outscore opponents by four points per game (posting 110.1 points per game, 21st in league, and giving up 106.1 per contest, fourth in NBA) and have a +36 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up 223.3 points per game between them, 3.8 more than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 219.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Orlando is 7-2-0 ATS this year.
Nets and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Magic
|+40000
|+10000
|-
