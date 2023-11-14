The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) take on the Orlando Magic (5-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 112 - Magic 109

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Nets (- 2.5)

Nets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-3.5)

Nets (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.4

The Nets (8-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 80% of the time, 2.2% more often than the Magic (7-2-0) this season.

Brooklyn (1-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (100%) than Orlando (3-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (75%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Orlando and its opponents aren't as successful (22.2% of the time) as Brooklyn and its opponents (50%).

The Nets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-0) this season while the Magic have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are putting up 113.2 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 113.3 points per contest (15th-ranked).

Brooklyn ranks third-best in the NBA by pulling down 47.8 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 16th in the league (44.8 allowed per contest).

This year, the Nets rank 11th in the league in assists, delivering 25.8 per game.

Brooklyn ranks seventh in the NBA at 12.6 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 10.9 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Nets own a 37.0% three-point percentage this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 15.1 threes per contest (fourth-best).

