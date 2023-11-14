Nets vs. Magic November 14 Tickets & Start Time
On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) square off against the Orlando Magic (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.
Nets vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSFL
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges recorded 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He also drained 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Per game, Royce O'Neale collected 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
- Dennis Smith Jr. put up 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He drained 41.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Last season, Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He made 56.6% of his shots from the floor.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averaged 20 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 6.9 boards.
- Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 boards.
- Markelle Fultz averaged 14 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 3.9 boards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.
- Cole Anthony put up 13 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Nets vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nets
|Magic
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
