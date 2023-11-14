On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) square off against the Orlando Magic (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nets vs. Magic Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges recorded 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He also drained 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Per game, Royce O'Neale collected 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. put up 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He drained 41.2% of his shots from the floor.

Last season, Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He made 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averaged 20 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 6.9 boards.

Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 boards.

Markelle Fultz averaged 14 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 3.9 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Cole Anthony put up 13 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Magic 113.4 Points Avg. 111.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114 48.7% Field Goal % 47% 37.8% Three Point % 34.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.