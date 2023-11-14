The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) take the court against the Orlando Magic (5-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL. The matchup's point total is 219.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -2.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In six of 10 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 219.5 points.

The average point total in Brooklyn's games this year is 226.5, seven more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nets have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 6 60% 113.2 223.3 113.3 219.4 227.6 Magic 4 44.4% 110.1 223.3 106.1 219.4 224.2

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

In home games, Brooklyn owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.800).

The Nets record 7.1 more points per game (113.2) than the Magic allow (106.1).

Brooklyn has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 3-5 record overall when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Nets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 8-2 1-0 5-5 Magic 7-2 3-1 2-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Magic Point Insights

Nets Magic 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.1 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 3-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 106.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-0 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.