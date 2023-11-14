Nets vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) take the court against the Orlando Magic (5-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL. The matchup's point total is 219.5.
Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-2.5
|219.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- In six of 10 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 219.5 points.
- The average point total in Brooklyn's games this year is 226.5, seven more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nets have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nets.
Nets vs Magic Additional Info
|Nets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nets vs Magic Prediction
|Nets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|6
|60%
|113.2
|223.3
|113.3
|219.4
|227.6
|Magic
|4
|44.4%
|110.1
|223.3
|106.1
|219.4
|224.2
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- In home games, Brooklyn owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.800).
- The Nets record 7.1 more points per game (113.2) than the Magic allow (106.1).
- Brooklyn has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 3-5 record overall when scoring more than 106.1 points.
Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|8-2
|1-0
|5-5
|Magic
|7-2
|3-1
|2-7
Nets vs. Magic Point Insights
|Nets
|Magic
|113.2
|110.1
|14
|21
|6-2
|4-0
|3-5
|3-1
|113.3
|106.1
|15
|5
|4-0
|6-0
|4-0
|5-1
