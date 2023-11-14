Cameron Thomas Injury Status - Nets vs. Magic Injury Report November 14
The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Ben Simmons, ahead of their Tuesday, November 14 game against the Orlando Magic (5-4) at Barclays Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Nets enter this matchup following a 102-94 win over the Wizards on Sunday. Mikal Bridges totaled 27 points, 13 rebounds and two assists for the Nets.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Thomas
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|33.0
|4.0
|2.0
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Questionable
|Hip
|8.3
|10.0
|8.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Gary Harris: Questionable (Groin), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.