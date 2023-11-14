The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Ben Simmons, ahead of their Tuesday, November 14 game against the Orlando Magic (5-4) at Barclays Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nets enter this matchup following a 102-94 win over the Wizards on Sunday. Mikal Bridges totaled 27 points, 13 rebounds and two assists for the Nets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 33.0 4.0 2.0 Ben Simmons PG Questionable Hip 8.3 10.0 8.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Gary Harris: Questionable (Groin), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.