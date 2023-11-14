The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) play the Orlando Magic (5-4) on November 14, 2023.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Magic allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 14th.

The Nets put up 113.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 106.1 the Magic allow.

Brooklyn is 3-5 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Nets put up 110.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.6 points per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is giving up 110.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 115.8.

At home, the Nets are making 2.6 fewer three-pointers per game (13.8) than on the road (16.4). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (42.3%).

