How to Watch the Nets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) play the Orlando Magic (5-4) on November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nets vs Magic Additional Info
Nets vs Magic Injury Report
Nets vs Magic Players to Watch
Nets vs Magic Prediction
Nets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Nets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
Nets vs Magic Player Props
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 14th.
- The Nets put up 113.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 106.1 the Magic allow.
- Brooklyn is 3-5 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Nets put up 110.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.6 points per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, Brooklyn is giving up 110.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 115.8.
- At home, the Nets are making 2.6 fewer three-pointers per game (13.8) than on the road (16.4). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (42.3%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Thomas
|Out
|Ankle
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
