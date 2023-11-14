The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Franz Wagner and others in this game.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.8 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).

Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Bridges averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Wagner's 21 points per game are 1.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Tuesday.

Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Wagner averages three made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

