Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Magic on November 14, 2023
The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Franz Wagner and others in this game.
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs Magic Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.8 lower than Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).
- Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Bridges averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: -118)
- Wagner's 21 points per game are 1.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Tuesday.
- Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Wagner averages three made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
