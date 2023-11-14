Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) and the Orlando Magic (5-4) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Ben Simmons as a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSFL

YES, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets' Last Game

The Nets were victorious in their previous game versus the Wizards, 102-94, on Sunday. Mikal Bridges starred with 27 points, plus 13 rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 27 13 2 1 0 2 Cameron Johnson 14 6 1 0 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 12 4 3 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas is averaging 33 points, 2 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Simmons posts 8.3 points, 10 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 60% from the floor.

Bridges averages 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers for the season are 13.7 points, 2 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

Watch Thomas, Franz Wagner and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.