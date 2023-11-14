Tuesday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) and Buffalo Bulls (1-1) matching up at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 79-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Purple Eagles are coming off of an 82-79 loss to Duquesne in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 79, Buffalo 52

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Eagles had a +17 scoring differential last season, putting up 65.8 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.2 (201st in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Niagara averaged 69.4 points per game in MAAC play, and 65.8 overall.

In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles scored 2.3 more points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (65.0).

In 2022-23, Niagara gave up 0.3 more points per game at home (64.6) than away (64.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.