The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles scored an average of 65.8 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 65.4 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

Niagara went 14-5 last season when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.

Last year, the Bulls scored only 0.1 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Purple Eagles gave up (65.2).

When Buffalo totaled more than 65.2 points last season, it went 7-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Schedule