How to Watch the Niagara vs. Buffalo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Eagles scored an average of 65.8 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 65.4 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- Niagara went 14-5 last season when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulls scored only 0.1 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Purple Eagles gave up (65.2).
- When Buffalo totaled more than 65.2 points last season, it went 7-5.
Niagara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 75-51
|Gallagher Center
|11/11/2023
|Duquesne
|L 82-79
|Gallagher Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/19/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Gallagher Center
|11/24/2023
|LSU
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
