The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Eagles scored an average of 65.8 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 65.4 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
  • Niagara went 14-5 last season when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulls scored only 0.1 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Purple Eagles gave up (65.2).
  • When Buffalo totaled more than 65.2 points last season, it went 7-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 75-51 Gallagher Center
11/11/2023 Duquesne L 82-79 Gallagher Center
11/14/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
11/19/2023 Stonehill - Gallagher Center
11/24/2023 LSU - John Gray Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.