The Providence Friars (2-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) play in a game with no set line at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Providence vs Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

The Friars' record against the spread last year was 16-13-0.

Wisconsin put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last year.

Providence vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 77.3 142.6 71 134.6 143 Wisconsin 65.3 142.6 63.6 134.6 129.6

Additional Providence vs Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Friars put up were 13.7 more points than the Badgers allowed (63.6).

Providence had a 16-10 record against the spread and a 21-8 record overall last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.

The Badgers put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 5.7 fewer points than the 71 the Friars gave up.

When it scored more than 71 points last season, Wisconsin went 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Providence vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-13-0 14-15-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Providence vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Wisconsin 15-2 Home Record 11-6 6-6 Away Record 6-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

