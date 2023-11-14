The Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie included, take the court versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 102-94 win against the Wizards, Dinwiddie totaled 12 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Dinwiddie, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+120)

Over 6.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic conceded 114 points per contest last season, 15th in the league.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last year, the Magic were seventh in the league in that category.

The Magic conceded 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Magic allowed 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 36 6 7 14 0 0 1 3/26/2023 29 2 3 5 0 0 1 11/9/2022 38 29 4 5 4 1 2 10/30/2022 32 12 4 5 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.