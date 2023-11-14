The Colgate Raiders (1-0) face the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange shot 46.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Raiders allowed to opponents.

Syracuse went 13-6 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Orange were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 238th.

Last year, the Orange recorded only 4.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Raiders gave up (69.3).

Syracuse went 16-7 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Syracuse posted 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).

Defensively the Orange were better at home last year, giving up 71 points per game, compared to 75.5 on the road.

When playing at home, Syracuse sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (36.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule