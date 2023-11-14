How to Watch Syracuse vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders (1-0) face the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACCN
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange shot 46.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
- Syracuse went 13-6 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Orange were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 238th.
- Last year, the Orange recorded only 4.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Raiders gave up (69.3).
- Syracuse went 16-7 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Syracuse posted 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).
- Defensively the Orange were better at home last year, giving up 71 points per game, compared to 75.5 on the road.
- When playing at home, Syracuse sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (36.6%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 83-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/8/2023
|Canisius
|W 89-77
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/14/2023
|Colgate
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/20/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
