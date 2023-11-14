The Colgate Raiders (1-0) face the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange shot 46.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
  • Syracuse went 13-6 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Orange were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 238th.
  • Last year, the Orange recorded only 4.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Raiders gave up (69.3).
  • Syracuse went 16-7 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Syracuse posted 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).
  • Defensively the Orange were better at home last year, giving up 71 points per game, compared to 75.5 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Syracuse sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Hampshire W 83-72 JMA Wireless Dome
11/8/2023 Canisius W 89-77 JMA Wireless Dome
11/14/2023 Colgate - JMA Wireless Dome
11/20/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 LSU - JMA Wireless Dome

