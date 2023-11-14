The Syracuse Orange (2-0) take on the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Betting Trends (2022-23)

Syracuse won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

A total of 15 Orange games last season went over the point total.

Colgate won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Raiders games hit the over 18 out of 32 times last year.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Syracuse is 50th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (91st).

Syracuse has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

