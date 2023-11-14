Tuesday's contest at JMA Wireless Dome has the Syracuse Orange (2-0) squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 14. Our computer prediction projects a 79-72 victory for Syracuse, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Colgate 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-7.0)

Syracuse (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Syracuse Performance Insights

With 74.1 points scored per game and 72.9 points conceded last season, Syracuse was 119th in the nation offensively and 262nd on defense.

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds allowed, the Orange were 192nd and 257th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Syracuse was 95th in college basketball in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

The Orange made 6.2 3-pointers per game and shot 36.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 299th and 75th, respectively, in the nation.

Syracuse was the -3-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers allowed (10.3 per game) and 229th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%) last year.

Last season, the Orange attempted 70.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.3% of the Orange's buckets were 2-pointers, and 22.7% were 3-pointers.

