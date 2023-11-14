The Syracuse Orange (2-0) meet the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Information

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Syracuse vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 78.1 34th 262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 69.3 150th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.9 238th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.2 85th 95th 14.2 Assists 18.1 3rd 113th 11.2 Turnovers 9.7 20th

