The Syracuse Orange (2-0) meet the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Information

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Syracuse vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 78.1 34th
262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 69.3 150th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.9 238th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.2 85th
95th 14.2 Assists 18.1 3rd
113th 11.2 Turnovers 9.7 20th

