Syracuse vs. Colgate: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Syracuse Orange (2-0) host the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Syracuse vs. Colgate Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Syracuse Betting Records & Stats
- Syracuse put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Syracuse sported a 17-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-16-0 mark of Colgate.
Syracuse vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|74.1
|152.2
|72.9
|142.2
|143.8
|Colgate
|78.1
|152.2
|69.3
|142.2
|144.1
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Orange recorded 74.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.3 the Raiders gave up.
- Syracuse had a 12-8 record against the spread and a 16-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.3 points.
Syracuse vs. Colgate Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|17-12-0
|15-14-0
|Colgate
|16-16-0
|18-14-0
Syracuse vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|Colgate
|11-7
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|11-4
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
