The Syracuse Orange (2-0) host the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Syracuse sported a 17-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-16-0 mark of Colgate.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 74.1 152.2 72.9 142.2 143.8 Colgate 78.1 152.2 69.3 142.2 144.1

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

Last year, the Orange recorded 74.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.3 the Raiders gave up.

Syracuse had a 12-8 record against the spread and a 16-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.3 points.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 17-12-0 15-14-0 Colgate 16-16-0 18-14-0

Syracuse vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Colgate 11-7 Home Record 14-2 5-6 Away Record 11-4 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

