The Toledo Rockets (9-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a MAC clash.

Toledo sports the 28th-ranked offense this season (439.3 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with only 323.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Bowling Green ranks 82nd in the FBS (25.1 points per game), and it is 53rd on the other side of the ball (24 points allowed per game).

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Toledo Bowling Green 439.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (115th) 323.9 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.5 (28th) 214.6 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (82nd) 224.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (118th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (1st)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,999 yards (199.9 ypg) on 154-of-234 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 499 rushing yards on 93 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has 1,042 rushing yards on 147 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also added nine catches for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's team-leading 502 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 53 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 32 passes for 445 yards (44.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has compiled 18 catches for 307 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has put up 1,206 passing yards, or 120.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Terion Stewart is his team's leading rusher with 125 carries for 762 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

Taron Keith has 389 receiving yards (38.9 per game) on 35 catches and three touchdowns while racking up 260 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has 26 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 385 yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Odieu Hiliare's 45 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Toledo or Bowling Green gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.