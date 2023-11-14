The Rhode Island Rams (2-0) face the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43.5% the Rams' opponents shot last season.

Wagner went 7-0 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seahawks ranked 19th.

The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were 7.5 fewer points than the 70.6 the Rams allowed.

Wagner put together a 5-0 record last season in games it scored more than 70.6 points.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison

At home, Wagner averaged 63.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.2.

At home, the Seahawks allowed 55.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 66.5.

At home, Wagner sunk 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Wagner Upcoming Schedule