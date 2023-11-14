The Wagner Seahawks (1-1) go up against the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rhode Island vs. Wagner matchup in this article.

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rhode Island Moneyline Wagner Moneyline BetMGM Rhode Island (-9.5) 133.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rhode Island (-9.5) 133.5 -620 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wagner covered eight times in 20 games with a spread last year.

The Seahawks covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Rhode Island covered 10 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.