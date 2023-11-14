Tuesday's contest features the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) and the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) facing off at Thomas F. Ryan Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-65 win for heavily favored Rhode Island according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 82, Wagner 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Rhode Island (-17.9)

Rhode Island (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner Performance Insights

Because of Wagner's offensive struggles last year, ranking 11th-worst in college basketball with 63.1 points per game, it had to count on its defense, which ranked 13th-best in college basketball by giving up 61.7 points per game.

With 27.7 rebounds allowed per game, the Seahawks ranked 19th-best in college basketball. They ranked 126th in college basketball by averaging 32.5 rebounds per contest.

Wagner averaged 12.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 264th in the country.

The Seahawks committed 11.2 turnovers per game (113th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.5 turnovers per contest (128th-ranked).

The Seahawks drained 6.5 three-pointers per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 31.0% three-point percentage (331st-ranked).

Wagner allowed opposing teams to put up a 31.5% three-point percentage last year (55th-ranked in college basketball), but it provided a lift by giving up just 5.4 threes per contest (12th-best).

Of the shots attempted by Wagner last season, 64.2% of them were two-pointers (72.4% of the team's made baskets) and 35.8% were three-pointers (27.6%).

