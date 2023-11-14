The Wagner Seahawks (1-1) play the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rhode Island Top Players (2022-23)

Ishmael Leggett: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Martin: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Brayon Freeman: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Carey: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Sebastian Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 318th 66.0 Points Scored 63.1 348th 195th 70.6 Points Allowed 61.7 13th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 32.5 126th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 341st 5.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th 319th 11.2 Assists 12.1 264th 320th 13.5 Turnovers 11.2 113th

