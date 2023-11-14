Wagner vs. Rhode Island November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (1-1) play the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wagner vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wagner Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rhode Island Top Players (2022-23)
- Ishmael Leggett: 16.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Martin: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brayon Freeman: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Carey: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sebastian Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wagner vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rhode Island Rank
|Rhode Island AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|318th
|66.0
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|195th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|61.7
|13th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|341st
|5.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|320th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.