The Rhode Island Rams (2-0) and the Wagner Seahawks (1-1) take the floor at Thomas F. Ryan Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Wagner and its opponent combined to hit the over five out of 20 times last season.

The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 8-12-0.

Rhode Island was less successful against the spread than Wagner last year, putting up an ATS record of 10-18-0, compared to the 8-12-0 mark of the Seahawks.

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rhode Island 66.0 129.1 70.6 132.3 136.7 Wagner 63.1 129.1 61.7 132.3 129.7

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 7.5 fewer points than the 70.6 the Rams gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 70.6 points last season, Wagner went 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rhode Island 10-18-0 16-12-0 Wagner 8-12-0 5-15-0

Wagner vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rhode Island Wagner 7-9 Home Record 8-4 1-10 Away Record 6-9 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

