The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) go up against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Providence matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Badgers games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Providence put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Friars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Wisconsin much lower (40th in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

Wisconsin has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 With odds of +15000, Providence has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

