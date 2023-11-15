The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

Albany (NY) went 8-9 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Great Danes ranked 162nd.

The Great Danes' 67.3 points per game last year were just 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Albany (NY) went 8-9.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Great Danes conceded 6.1 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (77.9).

At home, Albany (NY) knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule