The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Great Danes shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.
  • Albany (NY) went 8-9 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Great Danes ranked 162nd.
  • The Great Danes' 67.3 points per game last year were just 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Albany (NY) went 8-9.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Great Danes conceded 6.1 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (77.9).
  • At home, Albany (NY) knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) as well.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ UMass L 92-71 William D. Mullins Center
11/11/2023 @ Columbia W 78-75 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/15/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
11/19/2023 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena
11/21/2023 Army - SEFCU Arena

