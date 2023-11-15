How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) face the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other America East Games
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.
- Albany (NY) went 8-9 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Great Danes ranked 162nd.
- The Great Danes' 67.3 points per game last year were just 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 65.1 points last season, Albany (NY) went 8-9.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Great Danes conceded 6.1 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (77.9).
- At home, Albany (NY) knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) as well.
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ UMass
|L 92-71
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Columbia
|W 78-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|Army
|-
|SEFCU Arena
