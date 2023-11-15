Wednesday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) versus the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Prudential Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-59 in favor of Seton Hall, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 87, Albany (NY) 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-28.5)

Seton Hall (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

With 67.3 points per game on offense, Albany (NY) was 292nd in the country last year. Defensively, it allowed 75.2 points per contest, which ranked 316th in college basketball.

The Great Danes grabbed 30.2 rebounds per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

Albany (NY) put up 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in college basketball.

The Great Danes averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Great Danes sank 7.6 treys per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.7% three-point percentage (259th-ranked).

Albany (NY) gave up 6.5 treys per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.2% three-point percentage (274th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Albany (NY) took 58.7% two-pointers (accounting for 67.4% of the team's baskets) and 41.3% threes (32.6%).

