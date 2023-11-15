The Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) will face the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 67.3 292nd
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 75.2 316th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 30.2 266th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.6 149th
249th 12.2 Assists 11.7 289th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.3 224th

