The Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) will face the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 30.2 266th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.6 149th 249th 12.2 Assists 11.7 289th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.3 224th

