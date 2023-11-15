Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) will face the Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
