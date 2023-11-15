Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: Prudential Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Great Danes Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 20 of Albany (NY)'s games last year hit the over.
- The Great Danes had 11 wins in 31 games against the spread last season.
- Seton Hall (17-14-1 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 15.2% more often than Albany (NY) (11-17-1) last season.
Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Seton Hall
|68.4
|135.7
|65.1
|140.3
|136.5
|Albany (NY)
|67.3
|135.7
|75.2
|140.3
|137.7
Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends
- The Great Danes put up just 2.2 more points per game last year (67.3) than the Pirates allowed their opponents to score (65.1).
- Albany (NY) went 8-7 against the spread and 8-9 overall when it scored more than 65.1 points last season.
Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Seton Hall
|17-14-1
|13-19-0
|Albany (NY)
|11-17-1
|20-9-0
Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Seton Hall
|Albany (NY)
|9-6
|Home Record
|5-6
|6-7
|Away Record
|2-16
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|9-3-1
|Away ATS Record
|6-10-1
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-4-0
