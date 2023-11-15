The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Great Danes Betting Records & Stats

A total of 20 of Albany (NY)'s games last year hit the over.

The Great Danes had 11 wins in 31 games against the spread last season.

Seton Hall (17-14-1 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 15.2% more often than Albany (NY) (11-17-1) last season.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 68.4 135.7 65.1 140.3 136.5 Albany (NY) 67.3 135.7 75.2 140.3 137.7

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The Great Danes put up just 2.2 more points per game last year (67.3) than the Pirates allowed their opponents to score (65.1).

Albany (NY) went 8-7 against the spread and 8-9 overall when it scored more than 65.1 points last season.

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 17-14-1 13-19-0 Albany (NY) 11-17-1 20-9-0

Albany (NY) vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Albany (NY) 9-6 Home Record 5-6 6-7 Away Record 2-16 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 6-10-1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

