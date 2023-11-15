The Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Reitz Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats shot 45.0% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 47.8% the Greyhounds' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Binghamton had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.8% from the field.

The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Greyhounds finished 222nd.

The Bearcats' 68.8 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.6 the Greyhounds gave up to opponents.

Binghamton put together an 8-1 record last season in games it scored more than 70.6 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Binghamton averaged 6.8 more points per game at home (72.3) than on the road (65.5).

At home, the Bearcats allowed 69.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).

At home, Binghamton drained 6.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Binghamton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (29.9%).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule