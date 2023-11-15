The Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) battle the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Reitz Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola (MD) vs. Binghamton matchup.

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola (MD) Moneyline Binghamton Moneyline BetMGM Loyola (MD) (-2.5) 140.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Binghamton won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Bearcats were 7-10 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Loyola (MD) compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Greyhounds and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 30 times last season.

