Wednesday's game that pits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) versus the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Reitz Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-67 in favor of Loyola (MD), who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Reitz Arena

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola (MD) 83, Binghamton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola (MD) (-16.8)

Loyola (MD) (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Binghamton Performance Insights

With 68.8 points per game on offense, Binghamton ranked 252nd in college basketball last season. On defense, it ceded 71.5 points per contest, which ranked 224th in college basketball.

The Bearcats were 171st in the country with 31.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Binghamton ranked 300th in the nation with 11.6 dimes per game.

The Bearcats were 235th in college basketball with 12.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 327th with 10.1 forced turnovers per contest.

While the Bearcats ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in treys per game with 5.5 (21st-worst), they ranked 280th in college basketball with a 32.3% three-point percentage.

With 6.5 threes conceded per game, Binghamton was 82nd in college basketball. It allowed a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Last season Binghamton took 69.8% two-pointers, accounting for 78.3% of the team's baskets. It shot 30.2% from beyond the arc (21.7% of the team's baskets).

