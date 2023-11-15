The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 292nd 67.3 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 195th 70.6 Points Allowed 71.5 224th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.5 338th 109th 13.9 Assists 11.6 300th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

