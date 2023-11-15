Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|292nd
|67.3
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|195th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|224th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
