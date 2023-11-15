Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) host the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Reitz Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Reitz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bearcats Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 11 of Binghamton's games hit the over.
- The Bearcats' record against the spread last year was 10-15-0.
- Binghamton (10-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 43.3% of the time, 3.3% less often than Loyola (MD) (13-17-0) last season.
Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Loyola (MD)
|67.3
|136.1
|70.6
|142.1
|134.9
|Binghamton
|68.8
|136.1
|71.5
|142.1
|140.5
Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends
- The Bearcats averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Greyhounds gave up to opponents (70.6).
- When it scored more than 70.6 points last season, Binghamton went 4-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Loyola (MD)
|13-17-0
|16-14-0
|Binghamton
|10-15-0
|11-14-0
Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Loyola (MD)
|Binghamton
|9-6
|Home Record
|8-7
|3-13
|Away Record
|5-11
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|6-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|74.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.3
|61.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
