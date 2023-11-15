The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) host the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Reitz Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Reitz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Last year 11 of Binghamton's games hit the over.

The Bearcats' record against the spread last year was 10-15-0.

Binghamton (10-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 43.3% of the time, 3.3% less often than Loyola (MD) (13-17-0) last season.

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola (MD) 67.3 136.1 70.6 142.1 134.9 Binghamton 68.8 136.1 71.5 142.1 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The Bearcats averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Greyhounds gave up to opponents (70.6).

When it scored more than 70.6 points last season, Binghamton went 4-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola (MD) 13-17-0 16-14-0 Binghamton 10-15-0 11-14-0

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola (MD) Binghamton 9-6 Home Record 8-7 3-13 Away Record 5-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.