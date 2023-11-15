New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bronx County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Bronx County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bronx Leadership Academy at Bronx Academy of Letters
- Game Time: 4:04 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Bronx, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
