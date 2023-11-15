In the matchup between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the RedHawks to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-8.5) Over (39.5) Miami (OH) 31, Buffalo 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 MAC Predictions

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 28.6%.

The Bulls are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Bulls' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

Buffalo games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.7 points, 11.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

The RedHawks' record against the spread is 7-2-0.

Miami (OH) has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

The RedHawks have seen four of its nine games hit the over.

The average total for Miami (OH) games this season has been 43.8, 4.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 28.7 17.1 31.3 10.3 27 21.7 Buffalo 23 28.2 25 30.4 21 26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.