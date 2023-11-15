The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) host a MAC clash against the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) ranks 97th in total offense this season (345.4 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 345.4 yards allowed per game. Buffalo is putting up 23 points per game on offense this season (97th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.2 points per game (85th-ranked) on defense.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Buffalo Miami (OH) 321.1 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.4 (100th) 370.9 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (23rd) 130.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.7 (63rd) 190.2 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (109th) 14 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (118th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 1,854 yards on 56% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has carried the ball 123 times for 517 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has run for 320 yards across 81 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (36.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has three touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has put up a 335-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 58 targets.

Cole Harrity's 33 grabs (on 52 targets) have netted him 276 yards (27.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (163.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has racked up 694 yards on 133 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 211 yards (21.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 37 receptions for 642 yards (64.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has put together a 332-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes on 45 targets.

Cade McDonald has a total of 281 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

