The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) will play their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Buffalo has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Miami (OH) has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The RedHawks have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.