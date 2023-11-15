Buffalo vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 15
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) will play their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo matchup.
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-9.5)
|41.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-9.5)
|41.5
|-365
|+285
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Buffalo has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Miami (OH) has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The RedHawks have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
