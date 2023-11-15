The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) host the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Buffalo is a 9.5-point underdog. The point total for the game is set at 40.5.

Miami (OH) ranks 61st in points scored this season (28.7 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 17.1 points allowed per game. Buffalo ranks 97th in the FBS with 23.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 86th with 28.2 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Miami (OH) vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -9.5 -110 -110 40.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Looking to place a bet on Buffalo vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Buffalo Recent Performance

Offensively, the Bulls are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 316.7 yards per game (-83-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are conceding 250.7 (ninth-best).

In their past three games, the Bulls are putting up 15.7 points per game (-96-worst in college football) and conceding 19.0 per game (51st).

In its past three games, Buffalo has thrown for 175.7 yards per game (-58-worst in the nation), and conceded 124.0 in the air (12th-best).

In their past three games, the Bulls have run for 141.0 yards per game (-19-worst in college football) and given up 126.7 on the ground (89th).

The Bulls have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

None of Buffalo's past three games has hit the over.

Week 12 MAC Betting Trends

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Buffalo has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

The teams have hit the over in four of Buffalo's 10 games with a set total.

Buffalo has been an underdog in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

Buffalo has been at least a +275 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Buffalo to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,854 yards on 56% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for 517 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 27 catches, totaling 220 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has racked up 81 carries and totaled 320 yards with two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has hauled in 362 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Marlyn Johnson has 35 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 335 yards (33.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cole Harrity has racked up 276 reciving yards (27.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Max Michel leads the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

So far Devin Grant leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and five interceptions this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.