The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) take on the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius Stats Insights

The Golden Griffins shot at a 42.2% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Vikings averaged.

Last season, Canisius had a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Golden Griffins were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vikings finished 19th.

The Golden Griffins scored only 1.7 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Vikings gave up to opponents (68.7).

Canisius put together a 5-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison

Canisius scored 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.

At home, the Golden Griffins conceded 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.9.

Beyond the arc, Canisius sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.1%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

Canisius Upcoming Schedule