Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Wolstein Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-69 and heavily favors Cleveland State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Canisius vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Canisius vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 86, Canisius 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-16.7)

Cleveland State (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Canisius Performance Insights

Offensively, Canisius scored 70.4 points per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 72.3 points per contest on defense (245th-ranked).

With 30.6 boards per game, the Golden Griffins ranked 251st in college basketball. They gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

Canisius ranked 88th in the nation with 14.3 assists per contest.

The Golden Griffins averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Golden Griffins drained 8.5 three-pointers per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.7% three-point percentage (151st-ranked).

Last season Canisius allowed 6.8 three-pointers per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 36.6% (331st-ranked) from three-point land.

Canisius took 59.4% two-pointers and 40.6% threes last year. Of the team's baskets, 66.6% were two-pointers and 33.4% were threes.

