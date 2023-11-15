The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) play at Wolstein Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canisius vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Griffins Betting Records & Stats

Canisius' games hit the over 13 out of 22 times last season.

The Golden Griffins had 11 wins in 30 games against the spread last year.

Cleveland State's .516 ATS win percentage (16-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Canisius' .500 mark (11-11-0 ATS Record).

Canisius vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 71.8 142.2 68.7 141 136.2 Canisius 70.4 142.2 72.3 141 140.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

The Golden Griffins put up an average of 70.4 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up to opponents.

Canisius put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 5-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Canisius vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0 Canisius 11-11-0 13-9-0

Canisius vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Canisius 13-3 Home Record 7-5 7-9 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.