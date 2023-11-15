The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cornell vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cornell Stats Insights

  • The Big Red shot 47.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.6% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.
  • Cornell went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Big Red were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Patriots finished 222nd.
  • The Big Red's 81.7 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 67.3 the Patriots allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.3 points last season, Cornell went 17-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cornell Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.
  • At home, the Big Red gave up 70.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.8).
  • Cornell sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Lehigh W 84-78 Stabler Arena
11/8/2023 Morrisville State W 107-86 Newman Arena
11/11/2023 @ Fordham W 78-73 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/15/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
11/19/2023 CSU Fullerton - Flagler Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Monmouth - Newman Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.