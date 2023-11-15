The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cornell vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cornell Stats Insights

The Big Red shot 47.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.6% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.

Cornell went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Big Red were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Patriots finished 222nd.

The Big Red's 81.7 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 67.3 the Patriots allowed.

When it scored more than 67.3 points last season, Cornell went 17-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cornell Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.

At home, the Big Red gave up 70.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.8).

Cornell sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Upcoming Schedule