How to Watch Cornell vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell Stats Insights
- The Big Red shot 47.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.6% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.
- Cornell went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Big Red were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Patriots finished 222nd.
- The Big Red's 81.7 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 67.3 the Patriots allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.3 points last season, Cornell went 17-6.
Cornell Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.6.
- At home, the Big Red gave up 70.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.8).
- Cornell sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.6%).
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Lehigh
|W 84-78
|Stabler Arena
|11/8/2023
|Morrisville State
|W 107-86
|Newman Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 78-73
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Newman Arena
