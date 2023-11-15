The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the George Mason vs. Cornell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cornell vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Cornell Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-2.5) 146.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-2.5) 146.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cornell vs. George Mason Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cornell won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Big Red were an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

George Mason covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Patriots games hit the over 11 out of 30 times last season.

