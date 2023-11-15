Wednesday's game between the George Mason Patriots (2-0) and Cornell Big Red (3-0) matching up at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cornell vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Cornell vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 73, Cornell 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-7.2)

George Mason (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Cornell Performance Insights

Cornell was led by its offense last year, as it ranked ninth-best in the nation by tallying 81.7 points per game. It ranked 327th in college basketball in points allowed (76.0 per contest).

The Big Red grabbed 30.6 rebounds per game (251st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

Cornell was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 17.3 per game (sixth-best in college basketball).

The Big Red ranked 21st-best in the nation by forcing 15.1 turnovers per game. They ranked 189th in college basketball by committing 11.9 turnovers per contest.

The Big Red ranked second-best in the nation by draining 10.7 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 102nd in college basketball at 35.4%.

Cornell ceded 8.3 treys per game (300th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.5% (288th-ranked) from downtown.

Cornell took 51.2% two-pointers and 48.8% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 63.2% were two-pointers and 36.8% were threes.

