Cornell vs. George Mason: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The George Mason Patriots (2-0) and the Cornell Big Red (3-0) hit the court at EagleBank Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Cornell vs. George Mason Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Big Red Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 10 of Cornell's games went over the point total.
- The Big Red had 10 wins in 28 games against the spread last year.
- Cornell (10-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.6% more often than George Mason (15-15-0) last year.
Cornell vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|68.7
|150.4
|67.3
|143.3
|137.8
|Cornell
|81.7
|150.4
|76
|143.3
|151.6
Additional Cornell Insights & Trends
- The Big Red's 81.7 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 67.3 the Patriots allowed.
- Cornell went 10-6 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 67.3 points last season.
Cornell vs. George Mason Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|15-15-0
|11-19-0
|Cornell
|10-9-0
|10-9-0
Cornell vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|Cornell
|14-2
|Home Record
|11-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-8
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.6
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
