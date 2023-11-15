The George Mason Patriots (2-0) and the Cornell Big Red (3-0) hit the court at EagleBank Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Cornell vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Big Red Betting Records & Stats

Last season 10 of Cornell's games went over the point total.

The Big Red had 10 wins in 28 games against the spread last year.

Cornell (10-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.6% more often than George Mason (15-15-0) last year.

Cornell vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 68.7 150.4 67.3 143.3 137.8 Cornell 81.7 150.4 76 143.3 151.6

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The Big Red's 81.7 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 67.3 the Patriots allowed.

Cornell went 10-6 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 67.3 points last season.

Cornell vs. George Mason Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 15-15-0 11-19-0 Cornell 10-9-0 10-9-0

Cornell vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason Cornell 14-2 Home Record 11-2 4-7 Away Record 6-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

