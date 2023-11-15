The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) take the court against the New York Knicks (5-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 113 - Knicks 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)

Knicks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.4)

Hawks (-1.4) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Knicks' .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Atlanta (1-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (20%) than New York (1-3) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (25%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, New York and its opponents don't do it as often (30% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (60%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 3-2, while the Knicks are 0-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are the third-worst team in the league in points scored (108.4 per game) but second-best in points conceded (104.3).

In 2023-24, New York is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.7 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (41.6).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.5 per game.

New York is the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.9) and 11th in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Knicks make 13.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.3% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.