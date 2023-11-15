Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 15
The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) take the court against the New York Knicks (5-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 113 - Knicks 112
Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 225.5
- The Knicks' .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Atlanta (1-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (20%) than New York (1-3) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (25%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, New York and its opponents don't do it as often (30% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (60%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 3-2, while the Knicks are 0-4 as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- The Knicks are the third-worst team in the league in points scored (108.4 per game) but second-best in points conceded (104.3).
- In 2023-24, New York is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.7 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (41.6).
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.5 per game.
- New York is the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.9) and 11th in turnovers forced (14.5).
- The Knicks make 13.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.3% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.
